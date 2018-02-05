Roger Knox

UPDATE: Police dealing with distraught man in Coldstream

RCMP have blocked off Kidston Road at Kalmalka Road

UPDATE: 8:17 a.m.

Police are now asking residents to stay in their homes as officers continue to try and communicate with a distraught man.

RCMP converged on scene about 12 a.m. at a home in the 11800 block of Torrent Drive, following reports of a very distraught man, believed to be armed and alone inside his home.

As a precautionary measure, police have evacuated the immediately affected residents of the surrounding homes to ensure their personal safety.

“Police are asking all remaining residents, within the immediate area, to stay inside their homes”, said Cst. Kelly Brett. “RCMP also ask that the general public avoid the area, as temporary road closures have been put in place.”

The following roads are affected; Torrent Drive, Kidston Road and Cottonwood Lane.

RCMP ask social media users to refrain from publicizing the physical location of the officers, be it via verbal descriptors, photographs and or videos.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response (ERT) and specifically trained negotiators have been called to the scene, as police continue their efforts to make contact and communicate with the man.

———-

UPDATE: 7:55 a.m.

Schools in the Kidston Road area are not effected by the police situation unfolding in Coldstream.

All schools are reported to be open this morning for regular class.

———

ORIGINAL:

A heavy police presence is being reported Coldstream, Monday morning.

RCMP have blocked off Kidston Road at Kalmalka Road and are not letting any vehicles through.

Several police vehicles are being reported on scene along with officers carrying assault rifles.

More to come.

— With files from Roger Knox

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Several B.C. cities named most romantic by Amazon

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police dealing with distraught man in Coldstream

RCMP have blocked off Kidston Road at Kalmalka Road

Vernon among Canada’s most romantic cities

Top-20 list released by Amazon Canada has Vernon in at No. 18

Snowfall early this morning has made for some slippery driving conditions

A snowy Superbowl Sunday in Vernon, rain this afternoon

Ottawa asked to commit to mussel prevention

How will federal funding be distibuted?

Kelowna Curling Club foursome wins B.C. men’s title

Sean Geall and Kelowna teammates beat defending champ Jim Cotter in provincial final in Parksville

Spreading joy in Lake Country for Valentine’s Day

Heather Irvine decorates her fence for each holiday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Third prison term of 40 to 125 years for Nassar

Former sports doctor sentenced in court on Monday

Mulroney’s daughter runs for leader of Ontario’s PC party

Caroline Mulroney, lawyer and daughter of former PM, joins PC leadership race

Several B.C. cities named most romantic by Amazon

Top-20 list released by Amazon Canada has Vernon in at No. 18

Jennifer Jones takes home sixth Scotties title for Manitoba

Team Manitoba’s defeat of Team Wild Card, also from Manitoba, wraps the weeklong event in Penticton

Philadelphia Eagles beat New England Patriots to win Super Bowl

The Eagles won 41-33

UPDATED: Hwy. 1 reopens west of Revelstoke

Was closed early Sunday evening due to high avalanche hazard

Update: Kelowna rink snares B.C. men’s curling title

Team Geall stuns defending champs in 11th end in Parksville

Most Read