Heavy police presence in Kelowna for barricaded person

Gordon Drive is closed to the public at Cook Road

UPDATE: 6:30p.m.

The Emergency Response Team and multiple RCMP vehicles have left the scene of the 3800Gordon Drive, but the incident remains ongoing said Cpl Judith Bertrand, Media Relation Liaison Officer.

Gordon Drive and a section of Cook Road remain closed to vehicles and pedestrians after a person barricaded them self.

Some residents of Bridgewater Estates remain evacuated.

UPDATE: 5:30p.m.

A loud bang heard at the scene of the incident is attributed to “police tactics,” said Cpl Judith Bertrand, Media Relation Liaison Officer.

UPDATE: 5:13p.m.

A heavy police presence at the at the 3800 block of Gordon avenue in Kelowna is in response to a barricaded person, says the RCMP.

Multiple police and Emergency Response Team vehicles are responding to the incident. Canine teams are also at the scene.

“Several officers are present in the area to ensure the safety of the public,” said Cpl Judith Bertrand, Media Relation Liaison Officer.

Residences in and near Bridgewater Estates on Gordon Dr have been evacuated for safety concerns, said Bertrand.

“We are asking the public to keep their distance from the general area and follow the directions provided by police officers at the scene.”

Gordon Drive is closed in both directions at Cook Road.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Original:

Police are asking people to stay away from the intersection of Gordon Avenue and Cook Road due to an unfolding police incident.

The nature of the incident was not shared, but the release states that there is an evacuation effort underway.

“As police officers are responding to this unfolding event, we are asking the public to keep their distance from the general area and follow the directions provided by police officers at the scene,” said Cpl. Judith Bertrand, media relation liaison officer.

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team has been seen on scene.

Gordon Avenue is currently closed at the intersection with Cook Road.

BREAKING: police incident on Gordon. Road closed with evacuations in the area. More at https://t.co/dpWCbG3Trr pic.twitter.com/GbbLNzcyKe — Jacqueline Gelineau (@Rangers_mom) August 7, 2023

A Capital News reporter is on the scene, more details to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelowna