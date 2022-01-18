Heavy police presence in Naramata again

Pencticton RCMP say no risk to the public

A heavy police presence in Naramata had local residents worried Tuesday.

According to RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter, there is no risk to the public.

“Penticton RCMP are in the midst of a proactive project which includes the execution of search warrants at an address in Naramata,” said Hunter.

More information will be shared by the police on Wednesday.

One resident took to Facebook to say they saw around 10 police vehicles and what looked like tactical police vehicles.

The heaviest police presence was seen on McPhee Road.

Naramata has seen more than its share of crime in 2021 including three murders and one non-fatal shooting.

