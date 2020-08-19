A member of the Vernon & Area Community Forum on Facebook shared a photograph of the police incident that had a portion of Brooks Lane blocked off Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Vernon. (Cora-Lee Lulu - Facebook)

Police situation in Vernon concludes

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have yet to make formal comment on incident

A police situation around Okanagan Landing Road Wednesday evening appears to have come to an end shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses said police surrounded a secondary home on Brooks Lane and neighbours said they heard flash bangs go off around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

Several police vehicles and armed officers clad in camouflage were scene around a residence on Brooks Lane.

Numerous neighbours watched the action take place from their driveways and shared information with curious bypassers.

“Cops wouldn’t give out any information other than the situation was dealt with and that the residents could go to bed peacefully,” Facebook user Cora-Lee Lulu shared on the Vernon & Area Community Forum. “They were fantastic.”

At around 5:45 p.m., Aug. 19, a witness reported they saw two RCMP Emergency Response Team vehicles racing toward Vernon from around Swan Lake.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has been contacted for further information.

More information to come.

READ MORE: One home destroyed as Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,400 hectares

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies in Vernon collision

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
UPDATE: 40 personnel on scene overnight of 1,400 hectare Christie Mountain wildfire

Just Posted

Police situation in Vernon concludes

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have yet to make formal comment on incident

Vernon’s Caetani Centre makes a Splash online

Centre raises $35K with first-ever online art auction in lieu of event cancelled by COVID-19

UPDATE: 40 personnel on scene overnight of 1,400 hectare Christie Mountain wildfire

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

Hundreds to endure another sleepless night as Penticton wildfire continues to grow

Mount Christie fire roughly 1,400 hectares in size as crews work to gain control of blaze

Witnesses report new wildfire sighting in Penticton

Multiple residents have witnessed smoke billowing near Sendero Canyon and Ridgedale

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of lost ring

Are you missing a ring?

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

One person killed in fiery crash on Highway 3 in Princeton

One person was killed Wednesday (Aug.19) in a crash on Highway 3… Continue reading

RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club adapting to COVID-19 restrictions

Memberships are currently on sale for $225 and can be ordered online

RCMP divers find evidence of recent crime while searching Logan Lake

About 1,000 litres of yellow paint was spilled in the parking lot of Logan Lake Recreation Centre

First responders on scene of serious Highway 3 crash near Princeton

First responders are on the scene of a serious car accident on… Continue reading

Most Read