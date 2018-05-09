Heavy rain a recipe for high water levels: RDNO

The Regional District of North Okanagan urges flood preparedness due to heavy rainfall. (File photo)

RDNO encourages flood preparedness due to rain

With heavy rain sweeping over the region, the potential for flooding is rising in the North Okanagan.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is encouraging residents to take precautionary measures of flood prevention and property protection strategies.

“With the rain and snow we received last night, freezing levels are now higher out at Silver Star. We are expecting much more rain today and Thursday mixed with the warm temperatures going into the weekend. It’s a recipe for high water levels”, said Alastair Crick, protective services manager at the RDNO.

“PreparedBC and the Province of British Columbia offer various educational tools on flood preparedness, and in an effort to be proactive, we highly encourage residents to take preventative measures.”

Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations for any resident in the Regional District of North Okanagan electoral areas who require them to protect their property from high water swelling.

All aspects of the sandbagging process are the responsibility of the homeowner. These materials have been provided strictly for flood protection purposes.

• For the City of Enderby and Electoral Area F – City of Enderby Public Works yard located at 2308 McGowan Avenue.

• For Electoral Areas B and C – At the North side parking lot of BX Swan Lake Fire Department located at 5764 Silver Star Road/East Dedecker Road.

• For the Village of Lumby and Electoral Areas D and E – Across from the arena on Shields Avenue.

The Regional District of North Okanagan also advises that any person, or machine working adjacent to creeks, streams and rivers use extreme caution and safety measures. Fast moving water may cause erosion and bank instability.

Residents can receive instant updates on flooding conditions by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For more information on flood protection, visit www.gov.bc.ca, or email communityservices@rdno.ca.

