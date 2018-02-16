The Coquihalla is expected to get a lot of snow this weekend.

Heavy snow forecast for Okanagan, Shuswap and mountain highways

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

Wintry weather has returned.

All points across the Okanagan and Shuswap are expected to be hit by a significant snowfall this weekend and forecasters are saying it will be followed by a strong surge of arctic air.

“A strong Pacific low pressure system will move eastward across Washington State on Saturday,” reads an alert from Environment Canada, issued early Friday morning.

“Snow is forecast to begin early in the day and persist through Saturday night. At the same time a fresh blast of Arctic air will arrive Saturday night bringing strong winds and areas of blowing snow.”

At this time total snowfall amounts are forecast to range between 10 and 20 cm with locally higher amounts possible. The snow will ease on Sunday but the strong winds will persist. Cold, dry weather and generally light winds are in store for early next week.

Along with the snow warning for the Okanagan and Shuswap, there are alerts for a number of mountain passes throughout the Interior, including Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and then Hope to Princeton, via the Allison Pass.

The Coquihalla Highway is expecting a lot of snow from Hope to Merritt, then Merritt to Kamloops and along the Okanagan Connector.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

Send your best news tips, photos and video to us by clicking the Contact tab at the top of this page.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

