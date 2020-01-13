Ways to avoid roof damage during severe winter storms include keeping roof drains clear of ice and debris and performing regular inspections following periods of high precipitation. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Heavy snowfall in the Shuswap raises roof concerns

Older, wet snow can weigh three times as much as fresh snow

As another storm lays into the Shuswap, concerns about roofs and their ability to handle the weight of accumulating snow and ice may be starting to grow.

With areas like Malakwa expecting up to 35 centimetres of snow by Sunday night, Jan. 12, questions over rooftop load-bearing abilities are not unfounded. In 2011, the Shuswap Emergency Program issued a public awareness advisory because in 2010, several roofs collapsed and, in one case, killed of some livestock.

Read more: PHOTOS: 2 homes collapse under heavy snow load in B.C.

Read more: Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

While full-sized homes have been known to collapse under heavy snow, Jason Penner, manager of Integrity Roofing, said residents living in trailers or modular homes may be more at risk.

“Some roofs are made bulletproof and others are just thrown together, and it’s hard to know by just looking at them,” Penner said. “If people are worried, it would be a good thing to get a professional to look at their trusses or the layout of the house.”

According to SEP advisory, a cubic foot of fresh snow can weigh seven pounds but old, compacted snow can weigh up to 30 pounds for the same volume. Rain falling on accumulated snow adds even more weight.

Read more: Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

Read more: In photos: Shuswap’s second winter storm buries cars and barricades residents

Concerned homeowners are advised to look for sagging, visually deformed, cracked or split wood members, doors that pop open and doors or windows that are difficult to open. Bowed utility pipes or conduits attached to the ceiling and creaking, cracking or popping sounds are also signs to look out for.

Ways to avoid roof damage altogether include keeping roof drains clear of ice and debris and performing regular inspections of your roof following severe storms.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP remind Shuswap motorists to defrost before driving
Next story
AIM Roads crew finds salting ineffective due to extremely low temperatures

Just Posted

UPDATE: Snowdrifts cleared on Spallumcheen roads

Road conditions treacherous this morning with some roads closed, others limited

AIM Roads crew finds salting ineffective due to extremely low temperatures

Crews are actively sanding all routes

GALLERY: Moose take snow stroll in Grindrod

Two moose caught on camera near mobile home park Sunday

Okanagan Lake monster makes cameo in popular comic series

Penticton resident finds Ogopogo in unlikely spot

‘Downtown Dudley’ starts new role with Splatsin First Nation

Downtown Vernon Association marketing coordinator recalls highlights of nearly three years on job

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

Cooperative grocery store in Kelowna closes for good

One Big Table will shutting its doors on Tuesday after 912 days in operation

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

Three arrested in fraudulently obtained Kelowna luxury hotel room following crime spree

RCMP recovered two vehicles worth around $60,000 that had been stolen from a local dealership

LETTER: Canada has gone to the dogs

Dogs treated better than most humans, reader says in letter to editor

RCMP remind Shuswap motorists to defrost before driving

Police can ticket drivers with frosted windshields, snow-covered vehicles

Heavy snowfall in the Shuswap raises roof concerns

Older, wet snow can weigh three times as much as fresh snow

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

U.S. border guards seized more than 2,000 kilograms the year after legalization

Most Read