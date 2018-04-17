Heavy snowfall on southern Interior mountain passes

It’s been a very wintry spring on these mountain passes

A low pressure system brought snow to mountain passes across the southern Interior Monday night, making for some dicey road conditions.

The higher elevation sections of Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, got between 13 to 19 centimeters of snow last night and an additional five centimetres is expected this morning before the weather system moves into Alberta and weakens.

It was a similar situation on the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, where 10 to 20 cm fell.

“A low pressure system which has moved over southern Alberta, gave significant snow to the Yoho Park – Kootenay Park region last night,” reads an alert from Environment Canada. An additional two to four cm of snow is expected before the low weakens.

Portions of the Coquihalla Highway are also is expected to get more snow today, though the snow alert from yesterday has been rescinded and no warnings remain. There is, however, a lane closure in the northbound lane at Box Canyon, 33 kilometres North of Hope, due to a vehicle incident.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
Vernon man backs organ transplants

Just Posted

Polson Avengers fight for park

Group of young Vernon adults sweeping Polson Park to clean up needles

Vendors sought for city employee wellness fair

One-day event May 8 designed for city’s 300+ employees

10 more months for Okanagan shoplifting, drunk driving rampage

Sheena’s crimes ran from Jan. 2017 to July 2017, from Osoyoos up to Vernon

Vernon gallery welcomes work by local students

The Vernon Public Art Gallery hosts an opening reception for Art and Soul April 19

Longhorn rocks in support of Children’s Ward

The eighth annual Rock For Care 12 Bands For 12 Hours fundraiser is April 22

Coquihalla to get a blast of snow

Special weather statement in effect for Southern Interior mountain passes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Heavy snowfall on southern Interior mountain passes

It’s been a very wintry spring on these mountain passes

Rural Oliver evacuation alert expanded to 148 properties

Culvert and dam risk releasing water, debris across Hwy 97, several kilometres down Park Rill Creek

Society takes theatre to a powerful party

The Vernon Film Society presents The Party April 23

Vernon pub brings ales to Penticton festival

Marten Brewpub shares their craft at Fest of Ale in Penticton

More than 3,000 attend Humboldt Broncos hockey player funeral

Humboldt Broncos hockey player Evan Thomas remembered in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty to charges that involved six rifles and shotgun

B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Southern Interior mountain passes to see upwards of 30 cm of snow overnight

Most Read