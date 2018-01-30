Heavy snowfall on the Coquihalla

Snow continues to fall on the highway.

Environment Canada issued another snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

Snow continues to fall, and by the time all is said and done an extra 15 to 25 centimetres will have coated the highway.

“A cool moist unstable air mass behind a cold front will continue to spread flurries at times heavy to the southern highway passes,” according to an Environment Canada alert. “Five to 15 centimetres of snow have fallen over the Coquihalla Summit last night. An additional 10 centimetres of snow are expected today before the system weakens.”

RELATED: RAIN AND SNOW TO HIT INTERIOR HIGHWAYS

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

