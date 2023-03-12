This was the Connector Saturday evening, March 11. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 5, 3 and 1 with up to 25 cm falling and extreme driving conditions. (Facebook)

This was the Connector Saturday evening, March 11. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 5, 3 and 1 with up to 25 cm falling and extreme driving conditions. (Facebook)

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Highway 3 and 1

Extreme driving conditions and up to 25 cm to fall on Sunday to Tuesday

British Columbians may want to reconsider their travel plans for the next few days.

Environment Canada has issued a heavy snowfall warning for three mountain highways starting late Sunday afternoon (March 12) and stretching into Tuesday.

On the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, travelers can expect 10 to 20 cm of snow near the summit starting late Sunday afternoon and lasting until Tuesday morning. Environment Canada warns driving conditions are likely to be challenging as snow changes to rain and vice versa.

The snow will briefly intensify as the cold front pushes through Monday night. By Tuesday morning, skies may clear, resulting in the potential for rain or snow to freeze on surfaces.

This comes as Lower Mainland schools are on spring break and many people are planning to travel the mountain highways.

Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass will also experience heavy snow Sunday night to Tuesday morning. Up to 25 cm is expected to fall. Driver should expect reduced visibility at times due to local blowing snow.

There is also a warning for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, which is also expecting up to 25 cm of snow.

Environment Canada says visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. It’s recommending reduced or cautious driving in all the impacted areas.

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada releases details on B.C. avalanche that killed 3 Germans

