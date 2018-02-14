Award-winning Canadian journalist, Chantal Hebert speaks to a packed house in Kelowna Tuesday night. Hebert was the keynote speaker at the second installment of UBC’s 2017/2018 Irving K. Barber Distinguished Speaker Series. The event was held at the Kelowna Community Theatre. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Hebert talks fake news and democracy at Kelowna talk

Is the spread of “fake news” really the biggest threat to electoral democracy? Hebert says maybe not..

  • Feb. 14, 2018 12:11 p.m.
  • News

Fake news.

It was just a year ago, after Donald Trump’s inauguration, the term was introduced to the media. Now, it’s used almost daily.

As one would anticipate, Toronto Star columnist and popular CBC panelist, Chantal Hébert, has a few thoughts on the subject. In fact, it was the highlight of her well-attended public talk, Politics and Democracy in the Fake News era, held at the Kelowna Community Theatre Tues. night.

The Award-winning Canadian journalist was the second, in what promises to be an impressive line-up of guests booked for UBC’s 2017/2018 Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences’ Distinguished Speaker Series.

In her remarks, Hebert shared her thoughts on the effect of social media on news consumption, the downfall of print media and the evolution of the democratic press.

