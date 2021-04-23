Hedge fire snuffed by Vernon man with garden hose

Thanks to quick action from nearby civilians, a fire in Linear Park was extinguished before firefighters arrived.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to 25th Avenue and 41st Street Friday afternoon for reports of a cedar hedge fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw someone dousing the fire using a garden hose.
Several RCMP were also on scene.
Fire crews stayed on scene to ensure the fire was thoroughly put out.
