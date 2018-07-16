Hedge up in flames in Lake Country

A Lake Country resident burning weeds had flames spread to a nearby hedge

A hedge fire caused panic in Lake Country on Sunday evening.

According to Archie Hafichuk a neighbour was burning weeds in his yard when a hedge caught fire. While the neighbour tried to douse the flames with a garden hose it was no use, and the fire began to spread.

RELATED: Wildfire sparks east of Kalamalka Lake

Fire crews arrived on scene half the hedge was burning and had been destroyed.

Smoke could be seen rising over Lake Country about 6 p.m.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
