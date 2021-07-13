BC Wildfire is attacking the Tulameen area fire by helicopter. Photo Bob Sterne

BC Wildfire is attacking the Tulameen area fire by helicopter. Photo Bob Sterne

Helicopters bucketing fire near Tulameen

Blaze close to internet tower, says local business owner

BC Wildfire is bucketing a blaze near Tulameen, Tuesday, July 13.

While the service is identifying the area as Blue Mountain, the spot of the fire is known locally as Tower Hill.

The fire is burning just below the China Creek internet tower, which provides wireless internet service to Coalmont and Tulameen, according to Coalmont business owner Bob Sterne.

BC Wildfire is measuring the fire at .01 hectares.

Another fire is burning south west of Princeton at Twelve Mile Creek. That fire is also measured at .01 hectares.

Follow the Spotlight for updates.

Related: Thomas Creek wildfire swells to 1,100 hectares

Related: PHOTOS: Before and after the blaze that destroyed the Village of Lytton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon ‘sewer’ spill leaves a mess at Sandy Beach

Just Posted

A brown stream flows through Sandy River Trailer Park Saturday, July 10 after a sewage main break on Tronson Road. (Contributed)
Vernon ‘sewer’ spill leaves a mess at Sandy Beach

Emergency repairs are underway at the CN railway trustle near Kal Beach. (Google Maps)
Trestle repairs underway in Coldstream

Floating on inflatables is not recommended on Enderby’s Shuswap River right now. (Morning Star file photo)
Near drowning reported on Enderby’s Shuswap River

Enderby Storm catcher Lexi Derksen receives a pitch in Enderby on July 10, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Enderby Storm U12 fastball team takes bronze at regional championships