Hell’s Angel prospect back in custody after being charged with assault

The 30-year-old man now faces several additional charges

One man is back in custody and faces several additional charges after breaching bail conditions.

Colin Michael Bayley failed to comply with his Recognizance of Bail issued for an alleged serious aggravated assault on May 6, 2019.

In mid-July, he failed to present himself during a mandatory RCMP check. He was brought back into police custody on Aug. 15, according to Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit Cpl. Nick Brodeur.

Police originally arrested Bayley after executing a search warrant on the Hell’s Angels’ clubhouse in the city earlier in May.

“Investigations into crimes that have connections to gangs or organized crime are extremely complex and can take a significant amount of resources,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a May 16 press release.

Bayley now faces a single count of aggravated assault, along with a total of 7 counts of breach of a recognizance.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
