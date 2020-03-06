Help shape the future of recreation in Vernon: City

City of Vernon using two surveys to collect public input on future recreational services

The City of Vernon and its Recreation Services partners in Coldstream and the RDNO are asking residents for more input on the future of recreation in town.

What type of aquatics facilities do Vernonites want to see? Where do people think new facilities should be located? Should there be two facilities, or just one?

These are the questions the city will be asking residents to answer in two surveys.

“We need to plan facilities that the community wants, but can also afford,” Recreation Services director Doug Ross said. “The surveys ask if community members are willing to fund the development and operation of the facilities through a tax increase, and if so, how much of an increase.”

The first survey will be conducted throughout the month of March. The controlled mail-out survey will be sent to 5,000 random addresses in the Greater Vernon area and homeowners will be provided with a unique access code to ensure surveys are only filled out once.

“These mail outs are already hitting mailboxes and over 200 people have already completed their surveys,” Ross said.

If enough surveys are returned completed, this will provide statistically valid data for the feasibility study team, consultants and elected officials.

“When the Recreation Master Plan was conducted in 2018, over 1,500 surveys were returned,” Ross said. “We are hoping to surpass that number with this survey.”

The second survey will be conducted online starting March 16.

“Using both of these survey methods provides us with the statistically valid data we need and also provides the citizens of Greater Vernon an opportunity to make their feelings known,” Ross said.

All feedback will be taken into consideration come decision time. For those without access to a computer, paper copies will be made available. Both surveys will remain open until March 30.

For more information about the 2018 Recreation Master Plan, the Active Living Centre Feasibility Study and to access the open online survey after March 16, please visit: gvrec.ca and follow the link to the Active Living Centre. After completing the survey, members of the public can enter a draw to win one of two $50 Rec Bucks gift certificates.

“This is an opportunity for people to help shape the future of recreation in Greater Vernon for years to come,” Ross said.

Several pop-up events are to be held over the next few weeks throughout the city, where individuals can speak to a Feasibility Study Committee member:

Thursday, March 12, 5-7 p.m. at BX Elementary School

Saturday, March 14, 10-5 p.m. at the Community Expo at Kal Tire Place.

Saturday, March 28, 10-5 p.m. at the Vernon Home Show at Kal Tire Place

Sunday, March 29, 10-4 p.m. at the Vernon Home Show at Kal Tire Place

