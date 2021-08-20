Approximately a dozen fires are burning on the hillside above Westside Road from the White Rock Lake wildfire, as of Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Mike Zimmermann photo)

Approximately a dozen fires are burning on the hillside above Westside Road from the White Rock Lake wildfire, as of Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Mike Zimmermann photo)

Help wanted at Okanagan Indian Band evacuee centre

OKIB seeks experienced volunteers to help with those displaced by White Rock Lake wildfire

Volunteers are needed at Okanagan Indian Band’s Emergency Support Services reception centre.

The OKIB put a call out for more help Thursday, Aug. 19, in a post to social media.

Greeters and set-up and clean-up volunteers are needed to help but the OKIB is also looking for more technologically savvy people who can help with registration.

Just-in-Time training will be offered for those looking to volunteer with no experience. Potential volunteers are urged to contact the centre by Saturday, Aug. 21.

Volunteer hopefuls are asked to not apply in person, but rather email OKIBEOC-ESSCoordinator@okanagan.org with the subject line “Volunteer with experience” or “Volunteer want training.”

