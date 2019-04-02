Help wanted to identify man’s remains found in North Shuswap

A man whose remains were discovered in the North Shuswap in 1995 is described as white, aged between 30 and 60, at a height ranging from five ft. five ins. to five ft. eight ins. The clothing found included South Channel brand 32-inch blue pants, size 10 brown loafers, Expo 86 pins “Guest Services” and a blue baseball cap. (BC Coroners Service image)

The remains of a man discovered in 1995 in the North Shuswap have still not been identified.

When the BC Coroners Service recently unveiled its online Unidentified Human Remains Interactive Viewer, the locations across the province included one site near Squilax-Anglemont Road, about midway between the Squilax Bridge and the Adams River.

Information provided on the man states his remains were found on Dec. 3, 1995 and his post-mortem interval, the time between when he died and when he was found, was anywhere from a month to a year.

He is described as white, aged between 30 and 60 at a height ranging from 5 ft. five ins. to five ft. eight ins.

The clothing found with his remains included South Channel brand 32-inch blue pants, size 10 brown loafers, Expo 86 pins “Guest Services” and a blue baseball cap. The police file number is 1995-2161 while the case number is: 1995-0534-0025.

The man in the North Shuswap is one of just under 200 unsolved UHR (unidentified human remains case) in B.C.

The map provides the locations and basic information regarding the remains. If you have any information or questions about any of the investigations displayed, you are asked to email the Special Investigations Unit at BCCS.SIU@gov.bc.ca. Title your email with the case number in question and include as much detail as you can regarding your query.

Chase RCMP were involved in the discovery of the remains in Squilax.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy notes a missing persons data bank exists to help in identification.

“We’re sitting on this repository of information that gets compared to any results coming in. So far no luck, nobody has reported anybody missing. There are no police reports on our fella.”

Kennedy points out how successful the data bank can be, giving the example of a couple of cases he remembers from his time in Golden.

One of them was a man who had jumped into a waterfall in the 1960s and didn’t resurface. His skull was found many years later, nowhere near the waterfall. He was identified by his teeth.

Another case involved someone who had fallen into rapids near Field. Later a jawbone was found, and the person was identified through DNA.

