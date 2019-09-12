Helpers needed for grocery delivery service in Vernon

Downtown Safeway may be closing, but the grocery delivery service is not going anywhere

Vernon’s Safeway downtown may be closing in November, but its Shopping and Delivery Service will be left untouched.

This means those who rely on the grocery service—whether they’re seniors or those with mobility challenges—will still be able to place their orders and have groceries delivered to their door each week, Safeway cashier Laurie Kaliszuk said.

Every week, volunteers from the Schubert Centre donate their time every Thursday to take orders and shop for those in the community who no longer can.

The partnership between Safeway and the Schubert Centre has been a vital service in the community, but with the move to Vernon Square Mall, volunteer co-ordinator Diane Weaver said she is hoping to attract some more volunteers.

“We don’t know how busy we’re going to be,” Weaver said.

Weaver said anyone can volunteer with the Schubert Centre—young, old, man, woman.

“It’d be nice if we had 10 to start,” she said.

“Bottom line, we want to look after our seniors,” Kaliszuk said.

Weaver extended her thank to Kaliszuk, Safeway manager Sean Watson and the downtown Safeway for its continued efforts to support the project.

“We need this service,” Weaver said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Diane Weaver of Schubert Centre at 778-212-0712.

