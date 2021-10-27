Here’s how to enjoy a safe Halloween: Vernon RCMP

There are a few tips for children, parents/guardians and drivers to keep in mind

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wants to make sure everyone has a spooky but safe Halloween night.

With Oct. 31 nearing, the streets will soon be flooded with little ghouls and goblins making trick-or-treat runs. The RCMP detachment is reminding children, their parents or guardians and drivers of a few tips to ensure Halloween is enjoyed safely.

Parents and guardians are reminded to:

• Consider makeup instead of masks. If your child does wear a mask, remind them to remove it while moving between houses.

• If your child is trick-or-treating without an adult, review trick-or-treating safety rules before they leave the house.

• Plan their route in advance, arrange a meeting time and place.

Children are reminded to:

• Never trick-or-treat alone. Always walk with an adult or a group of friends.

• Costumes should be visible in the dark. A flashlight, glow stick, or reflective tape will increase your visibility.

• Never eat any candy until it has been checked by an adult you trust.

• Respect others’ property. Always use pathways and sidewalks.

• Cross at crosswalks, watch for vehicles, and never jaywalk.

• Wait outside for treats, never go into houses.

For drivers, the safety tips are simple:

• Watch out for excited children who may be darting between homes and across roadways in the dark in search of treats.

• Reduce your speed and stay alert.

• Focus on driving and avoid distractions.

The RCMP’s school resource officer will be dropping by classrooms throughout the week to share these Halloween safety tips directly with students.

