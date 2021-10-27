Little Garth, left, and wee Wayne took to the Downtown Vernon Treat Trail on Oct. 31, 2019. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Little Garth, left, and wee Wayne took to the Downtown Vernon Treat Trail on Oct. 31, 2019. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Here’s how to enjoy a safe Halloween: Vernon RCMP

There are a few tips for children, parents/guardians and drivers to keep in mind

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wants to make sure everyone has a spooky but safe Halloween night.

With Oct. 31 nearing, the streets will soon be flooded with little ghouls and goblins making trick-or-treat runs. The RCMP detachment is reminding children, their parents or guardians and drivers of a few tips to ensure Halloween is enjoyed safely.

Parents and guardians are reminded to:

• Consider makeup instead of masks. If your child does wear a mask, remind them to remove it while moving between houses.

• If your child is trick-or-treating without an adult, review trick-or-treating safety rules before they leave the house.

• Plan their route in advance, arrange a meeting time and place.

Children are reminded to:

• Never trick-or-treat alone. Always walk with an adult or a group of friends.

• Costumes should be visible in the dark. A flashlight, glow stick, or reflective tape will increase your visibility.

• Never eat any candy until it has been checked by an adult you trust.

• Respect others’ property. Always use pathways and sidewalks.

• Cross at crosswalks, watch for vehicles, and never jaywalk.

• Wait outside for treats, never go into houses.

For drivers, the safety tips are simple:

• Watch out for excited children who may be darting between homes and across roadways in the dark in search of treats.

• Reduce your speed and stay alert.

• Focus on driving and avoid distractions.

The RCMP’s school resource officer will be dropping by classrooms throughout the week to share these Halloween safety tips directly with students.

READ MORE: Canadians still reluctant to hand out Halloween candy due to pandemic

READ MORE: North America’s top Halloween candy choices revealed

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

HalloweenRCMP

Previous story
Modelling group says COVID-19 cases declining in British Columbia
Next story
COVID-19 vaccination required for City of West Kelowna employees

Just Posted

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre cutouts support students through the bursary program. (VDPAC photo)
Grants give Coldstream, Vernon arts students a lift

Vernon’s Squires Four Pub closed Wednesday, Oct. 27, due to the vaccination passports required to be shown by patrons. The pub opened in 1986. It’s unclear if the closure is permanent. (Laurell Cornell photo)
Vernon establishment blames passports for closure

With Halloween just around the corner, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released some safety tips for children, parents/guardians and drivers Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Here’s how to enjoy a safe Halloween: Vernon RCMP

The view from the top of the Apex Mountain Ski Resort slopes on Oct. 27. (Apex Mountain webcam)
Early signs of winter at Okanagan ski slopes