Here’s how to enjoy a safe Halloween: Vernon RCMP

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wants to make sure everyone has a spooky but safe Halloween night.
With Oct. 31 nearing, the streets will soon be flooded with little ghouls and goblins making trick-or-treat runs. The RCMP detachment is reminding children, their parents or guardians and drivers of a few tips to ensure Halloween is enjoyed safely.
Parents and guardians are reminded to:
• Consider makeup instead of masks. If your child does wear a mask, remind them to remove it while moving between houses.
• If your child is trick-or-treating without an adult, review trick-or-treating safety rules before they leave the house.
• Plan their route in advance, arrange a meeting time and place.
Children are reminded to:
• Never trick-or-treat alone. Always walk with an adult or a group of friends.
• Costumes should be visible in the dark. A flashlight, glow stick, or reflective tape will increase your visibility.
• Never eat any candy until it has been checked by an adult you trust.
• Respect others’ property. Always use pathways and sidewalks.
• Cross at crosswalks, watch for vehicles, and never jaywalk.
• Wait outside for treats, never go into houses.
For drivers, the safety tips are simple:
• Watch out for excited children who may be darting between homes and across roadways in the dark in search of treats.
• Reduce your speed and stay alert.
• Focus on driving and avoid distractions.
The RCMP’s school resource officer will be dropping by classrooms throughout the week to share these Halloween safety tips directly with students.