When Jamie Gilowski couldn’t visit his grandmother Olga at Noric House due to COVID-19 concerns, he got creative. (Submitted Photo)

‘Hi Baba’: Armstrong man finds creative way to maintain visits with grandma amid COVID-19

Despite the care facility being closed to the public, Jamie Gilowski saw power in the pen to send his love

One Armstrong man hasn’t let COVID-19 stop him from seeing his grandmother, but it has changed the way he’s visited.

Jamie Gilowski went to visit his grandma at Noric House Wednesday, March 18, but amid the rapidly evolving pandemic, he knew “it was not the best time to go inside the care facility.”

“I obeyed the suggestions posted outside the main doors,” he said. “I was stumped and thought, ‘how can I turn this negative into a positive.’”

In lieu of his visit, Gilowski handcrafted a loving sign to hang from her window, and filmed the entire process to share with friends on Facebook.

“Hi Baba,” the sign reads. “We love you and miss you lots. Sorry we cannot visit you due to the virus.”

“Please stay healthy,” the sign reads. “We are all OK.”

Watch the videos here:

“She loved it,” Gilowski said of Baba Olga’s response.

It was all he could think of to turn the situation around after he was initially bummed out to learn he couldn’t visit his grandmother.

“I was sad when I got up there earlier in the day and I couldn’t get my head around it,” said Gilowski, who is very close to Baba. “So I got creative and headed down to Staples (thankfully they were open). Love has no boundaries.”

Amid this stressful and sometimes scary time, Gilowski urges others to stay healthy and positive and help each other where we can.

“This is about trying to adapt to the now, using the cards that are left on the table,” said Gilowski, who owns Bigg Rigg Productions and has had to postpone the April 18 rodeo.

“Ask yourself, ‘what can I do today to brighten another human being’s day, or how can I help someone without making human contact with them.”

'Hi Baba': Armstrong man finds creative way to maintain visits with grandma amid COVID-19

