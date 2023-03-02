Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

High avalanche risk closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Sicamous

An assessment is in progress

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed due to high avalanche hazard.

The highway is closed between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate, 9 km west of Revelstoke, and Clanwilliam Bridge.

Next update will come from DriveBC at around noon.

An assessment is currently in progress.

A closure was previously planned for 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this afternoon (Mar. 2) for avalanche control work.

Avalanche conditions in the Interior are dangerous at the moment according to Avalanche Canada.

Three skiers were killed in an avalanche on Wednesday (Mar. 1) near Invermere. 12 people have been killed in avalanches in B.C. this season, including seven since Feb. 11. Avalanche Canada has warned that this year’s snowpack is dangerous and difficult to forecast.

READ MORE: Happy Birthday to Revelstoke

READ MORE: ‘Darth Blader’: Emcon name their wide-wing snow plow in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AvalancheRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trial for man charged with murder of Shuswap woman changed to judge alone
Next story
What time is it on moon? Europe pushing for lunar time zone

Just Posted

Noelle Brierley’s stellar sixth place performance at the ribbon competition in the junior rhythmic gymnastics national team trials has given her a direct entry into this year’s nationals and a sport on the junior Canadian high performance team. (Virginia Sellars photo)
Vernon gymnasts impress at national team trials

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (The Canadian Press-Chad Hipolito)
Budget relief ‘lacking’ for citizens: Greater Vernon Chamber

Vernon Vipers right winger Lee Parks is the B.C. Hockey League’s Fortis Second Star of the Month for February. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers forward a February star in BCHL

Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition salutes its annual rodeo during the event as the 2023 theme puts the sport in the theme spotlight: Giddy Up ‘N Go. (Morning Star - file photo)
Armstrong IPE giddy over 2023 theme