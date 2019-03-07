High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a case about the authority of conservation officers to euthanize wildlife following the controversial death of an orphaned bear cub.

The high court refused Thursday to consider an appeal of a ruling that British Columbia conservation officers have discretion when destroying wild animals.

READ MORE: B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

Tiana Jackson discovered the black bear cub in 2016 and called a rehabilitation centre in Smithers, B.C., that was willing to accept the animal.

An officer from the provincial Conservation Officer Service examined the cub, decided it could not be rehabilitated and euthanized the animal.

The Association for the Protection of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a complaint against the service on behalf of Jackson, arguing officers can kill wild animals only when they are likely to harm people, property, wildlife or habitat.

Senior officials of the conservation service dismissed the complaint and the B.C. courts turned down subsequent appeals, prompting the association to take its case to the Supreme Court.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Quebec City police hit with ethics complaint for using Chuck Norris photo
Next story
He’s not the prime minister of Quebec’: SNC-Lavalin affair draws ire of Western premiers

Just Posted

Vernon rink clinging to hope at Brier

Jim Cotter suffers 11-5 loss to undefeated Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario Thursday afternoon

North Okanagan single-use plastics ban still in works

Regional district cautions businesses about switching bags for customers before bylaw is finished

Shuswap homeowners take pass on earthquake protection

Vernon’s 4.5 magnitude quake in 1936 last sizable one to shake community

Construction of new Vernon septage station to begin

The new facility is expected to open in August 2019.

Vernon potential backdrop for ‘big studio’ film

Two feature films could be shot in Vernon, thanks to Vernon Army Camp and the Towne Cinema

Vernon students shine at Annual Choral Showcase

Choirs from 14 District 22 schools performed Wednesday at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

PHOTOS: Extended cold snap causes Lake Revelstoke to freeze

Environment Canada says last month was colder than usual

Go beyond lunch and get breakfast veggie sausage

Following the Beyond Burger, A&W offers new breakfast options for vegetarians

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

One Man Walking Dead comes to Kelowna stage

The one-man parody show will take place March 23

B.C.’s anti-gang unit assists Kamloops RCMP fight drug war

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit seized substantial amount of cash, weapons over nine days

Speaker at Okanagan College questions if children are too safe

Dr. Mariana Brussoni warns that childhood is changing

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

Most Read