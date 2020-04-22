High water closes some trails in BX Creek area in Vernon

BX Ranch Dog Park remains open, but trails near the back are closed until further notice

A hiker makes his way alongside the raging waters on the BX Creek Trail in 2017. The Regional District of North Okanagan announced trail closures April 22, 2020, due to high water. (Photo courtesy of David Thomas file)

High water levels have closed BX Creek Trails within the BX Ranch Dog Park until further notice, the Regional District of North Okanagan said.

The RDNO reassured residents the dog park remains open, however a section of trails had been deemed unsafe due to high water April 22. Signs have been posted to identify the closed sections at the back of the park and at the Haynes Road trailhead.

Residents are encouraged to follow the notices for their own safety. Failure to do so could lead to harm or danger of anyone who enters the marked area.

“Our staff are monitoring water levels regularly, and will continue to update the public if there are changes to our trail networks due to the freshet,” Community Services general manager Mike Fox said.

“We want to make sure users are aware of what is happening to ensure the safety of the public.”

Visitors are urged to maintain a safe distance from streams and creeks until water levels return to normal.

Residents can stay up to date with instant updates by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

