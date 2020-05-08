Several Kirkland Drive properties are on evacuation alert as of Friday, May 8, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)

High waters puts Coldstream residents on evac alert

Several homes bordering Coldstream Creek on Kirkland Drive put on alert Friday

Several homes on Kirkland Drive are on evacuation alert due to rising creek levels.

The District of Coldstream issued alerts Friday, May 8, to several property owners on Kirkland Drive, which borders Coldstream Creek.

Heavy rainfall and rising creek levels will see 7903, 7906, 7909,7910, 7912, 7913 and 7914 Kirkland Drive residents on alert.

An evacuation alert is not an order, but it does mean residents must be prepared to leave their home on short notice.

EmergencyInfoBC suggests residents prepare grab-and-go bags, which should include several days of clothing, toiletries and medication, your emergency plan, copies of important documents and important mementos.

Flood potential puts Lumby on evacuation alert

Vernon police hand out 20 Naloxone kits in first quarter

