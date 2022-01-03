Highway 1 closed east of Golden

DriveBC says that the estimated time of re-opening is 3 p.m. MST

Highway 1 is closed just east of Golden between Golden Donald Upper Rd and Mt. Hunter Bridge for avalanche control, according to DriveBC.

The estimated time of re-opening is 3 p.m. MST.

Environment Canada has issued a sever weather warning for the Golden area and the Trans-Canada highway as snow is expected to continue.

An intense weather system will continue to bring snow heavy at times to Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Additional snow accumulations near 20 cm can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries Tuesday morning.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

