UPDATE: Highway 1 re-opens east of Golden

A detour is available along Highway 93 and 95.

UPDATE 2:01 p.m.

Highway 1 has now reopened east of Golden after a vehicle incident earlier today cause the highway to be closed in both directions.

Original story:

Highway 1 is closed in both directions east of Golden, due to a vehicle incident that occurred approximately 500 meters east of Field, close to the B.C./Alberta border, says DriveBC.

An assessment is currently in progress. Expect delays when travelling.

A detour is available via Highway 93 and Highway 95, through Radium. The detour will add approximately 1.5 hours of travel time so be prepared when travelling today.

The next update is expected at 1:30 p.m. MST.

