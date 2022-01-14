DriveBC Webcam just west of Field.

UPDATE: Highway 1 re-opens east of Golden

A detour is available along Highway 93 and 95.

UPDATE 2:01 p.m.

Highway 1 has now reopened east of Golden after a vehicle incident earlier today cause the highway to be closed in both directions.

tweet

Original story:

Highway 1 is closed in both directions east of Golden, due to a vehicle incident that occurred approximately 500 meters east of Field, close to the B.C./Alberta border, says DriveBC.

An assessment is currently in progress. Expect delays when travelling.

A detour is available via Highway 93 and Highway 95, through Radium. The detour will add approximately 1.5 hours of travel time so be prepared when travelling today.

The next update is expected at 1:30 p.m. MST.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

OkanaganTransCanada

Previous story
Some nurses still don’t have proper COVID-19 personal protective equipment: union
Next story
Unvaccinated B.C. man forced to quarantine after 10-minute chat with U.S. border agents

Just Posted

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery was named Artisan Distillery of the Year at the 2022 Canadian Whisky Awards, and also went home with three gold, two silver and one bronze medal. (Okanagan Spirits photo)
Okanagan Spirits wins top honour at Canadian Whisky Awards

Members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated the scene of a sudden death downtown on Jan. 5, 2022, which is now being considered a homicide. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)
Suspicious death in downtown Vernon deemed a homicide

Hundreds of nails and burned material was left behind by a group illegally burning at Kin Beach in November. (Doug Ferguson photo)
Illegal burning at Vernon beach sparks warning

The Roster Sports Club in Vernon is pleased to again help host the Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program, which introduces the court sport to eight kids aged 8-14. (Contributed)
Vernon man’s legacy of helping kids lives on in squash, again