Highway 1 opened to single lane alternating traffic about two kilometres east of Chase on Jan. 3, according to Drive BC. Detour available. (Drive BC map)

UPDATE: Highway 1 open to single lane alternating traffic east of Chase

Earlier closure caused by vehicle incident about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 3

Update

Highway 1 east of Chase open to single lane alternating traffic following closure caused by vehicle incident.

Initial story

Highway 1 east of Chase is closed in both directions, reports Drive BC.

The cause is a vehicle incident between Shuswap Avenue and Trans-Canada Highway frontage for 0.1 kilometres, approximately two kms east of Chase. The road is closed and an assessment is in progress.

A detour is available on Highway 97 via Falkland.

The next update on Drive BC is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Shuswaptrans-canada highway

