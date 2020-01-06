Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar

First responders at the scene of a serious crash outside of Hope on Monday afternoon on Highway 1. (Photo by Michele Franklin) A map from Drive BC that shows the location of a serious crash outside of Hope on Jan. 6. (Drive BC) First responders at the scene of a serious crash outside of Hope on Monday afternoon on Highway 1. (Photo by Michele Franklin)

Highway 1 is closed between Hope and Boston Bar in both directions due to a vehicle incident which occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday.

An assessment is in progress, and there is no estimated time of reopening. Drivers using this route can expect delays and congestion.

Highway 5 is suggested as an alternative route from Hope to Merritt, but a winter storm warning has been issued for this route due to heavy snow that is expected later today, followed by a risk of freezing rain later this evening and overnight.

For up-to-date travel information, check the DriveBC website at www.drivebc.ca.



