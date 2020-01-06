Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar

First responders at the scene of a serious crash outside of Hope on Monday afternoon on Highway 1. (Photo by Michele Franklin)
A map from Drive BC that shows the location of a serious crash outside of Hope on Jan. 6. (Drive BC)
First responders at the scene of a serious crash outside of Hope on Monday afternoon on Highway 1. (Photo by Michele Franklin)

Highway 1 is closed between Hope and Boston Bar in both directions due to a vehicle incident which occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday.

An assessment is in progress, and there is no estimated time of reopening. Drivers using this route can expect delays and congestion.

Highway 5 is suggested as an alternative route from Hope to Merritt, but a winter storm warning has been issued for this route due to heavy snow that is expected later today, followed by a risk of freezing rain later this evening and overnight.

For up-to-date travel information, check the DriveBC website at www.drivebc.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border
Next story
$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

Just Posted

Another snowfall warning issued for Okanagan

Environment Canada says another 20 cm could fall in Kelowna and Vernon overnight

SilverStar supports ‘family’ battling Australian wildfires

Sausage sizzle outside the Town Hall Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.

Armstrong woman pleads guilty to arson

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

Plenty of snow dumping on SilverStar

Vernon mountain resort celebrates pow day

Double dose of Lent jazzes it up with Vernon trio

Vernon Jazz Club hosts Lent/Fraser/Wall/Lent

‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

Central Okanagan is expected to get 15 to 25 cm of snow

Westjet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

Ban single-use plastics

There are more environmentally friendly options available, it’s time we take them

Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar

A vehicle incident has closed the highway, with no estimated time of reopening

B.C. residents campaign to end Alzheimer’s stigma

The third annual, I live with dementia, let me help you understand, campaign launched Jan. 6

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Spark Joy: A goodnight’s sleep

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

Most Read