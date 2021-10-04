The Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions near Tappen Monday morning, Oct. 4 due to fatal vehicle crash. (File photo)

The Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions near Tappen Monday morning, Oct. 4 due to fatal vehicle crash. (File photo)

UPDATE: Fatal collision closes Highway 1 in both directions in Shuswap

Monday morning closure about 16 kilometres west of Salmon Arm, detours from Kamloops, Sicamous

UPDATE

BC Highway Patrol is reporting that a fatal collision was the cause of the Highway 1 closure about 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4 near Tappen.

“Early indications are that this was a two-vehicle collision, with the driver of one vehicle succumbing to injuries at the scene,” BC Highway Patrol wrote in a news release.

Police said their investigation is in its early stages and is subject to change.

The crash is reported to have taken place about two kilometres west of Tappen at Ford Road.

Drive BC reports that detours are available eastbound from Kamloops via Highway 97 to Vernon and Highway 97A to Sicamous. Westbound traffic can take Highway 97A from Sicamous to Highway 97 northbound to Monte Creek.

BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke is in charge of the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners Service. Investigators are working to determine the cause of this collision.

Highway 1 is expected to remain closed in both directions for several hours as police gather evidence. Traffic control personnel are on scene and rerouting traffic where possible.

Anyone with information about the collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Revelstoke at 250-805-2111.

The next update from Drive BC is expected at 11:30 a.m.

Original

A vehicle incident about 16 kilometres west of Salmon Arm closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions on Monday morning, Oct. 4.

Drive BC is reporting that the incident occurred at Ford Road, two kilometres west of Tappen in the Shuswap.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and a detour is not available.

The next update will be upcoming at 8:30 a.m.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Shuswaptrans-canada highway

Previous story
Bomb squad called to Vernon alleyway

Just Posted

The car wash lane behind the Esso on 32nd Street is cordoned off while Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the Explosive Disposal Unit investigate a suspicious object Oct. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Bomb squad called to Vernon alleyway

The city of Liège, Belgium attempted to employ 37 cats as mail carriers in the 1870s, according to a BBC article. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Cats once delivered mail in Belgium

The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band alumni are hoping someone in the community has an indoor practice facility they can use. The alumni, which reformed in 2020 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Vernon Winter Carnival, had been using the old Canadian Tire building on 27th Street before it sold. (File photo)
Vernon Girls Trumpet Band alumni looks for indoor home

Salmon Arm’s Dr. Warren Bell looks at the mRNA vaccines being used in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants. (File photo)
Column: Breaking down Big Pharma’s vaccine response to COVID-19