Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to vehicle incident

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Highway 1 is closed west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The incident is near Three Valley Gap, roughly 20 km west of the city.

DriveBC does not give an estimation for when the road might reopen.

It is currently snowing in Revelstoke, with 15 cm of snow expected.

Check DriveBC for more details.

