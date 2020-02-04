Highway 1 closed near Sicamous due to vehicle incident

Highway 1 is closed due to vehicle incident east of Sicamous.
The incident occurred near Craigellachie, 22 km east of Sicamous. DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening. There is no detour available.
Check DriveBC for updates.
Stephen Friesen and Charity Van Gameren present From Broadway with Love
Two ‘well-known’ actors cast in flick seeking North Okanagan town as backdrop
The incident occurred at 10:11 a.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services
Provincial air quality objective for PM10, is 50 micrograms per cubic metre: Vernon is 54.8, whereas Kelowna is 21.6
Five centimetres expected to fall today: Environment Canada
Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China
Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations
Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers
The bodies of two other men were found Sunday
Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon
Young black bear sighted at Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course in Oliver.
Coalmont Road remains closed north of Tulameen after flood waters deposited debris… Continue reading
MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.
A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning
Justin J. Moore returns after viral video with dad, kicks off NONA’s first talent show fundraiser
Motorists advised to steer clear of Winter Carnival parade route
BC Lotto prize worth almost $85,000 picked up
Your morning start for Tuesday, February 4th, 2020
Human Rights Tribunal ordered Jessica Yaniv to pay each salon she said discriminated against her