Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting that the Trans Canada Highway is closed in both directions west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.
The highway is closed at the Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate, 6 km west of Revelstoke.
There is no detour available. The next update will come from DriveBC at 1 p.m.
#BCHwy1 is closed west of #Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident. No detour available. #Sicamous
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 3, 2020
@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.