Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway is closed west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

DriveBC is reporting that the Trans Canada Highway is closed in both directions west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The highway is closed at the Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate, 6 km west of Revelstoke.

There is no detour available. The next update will come from DriveBC at 1 p.m.

#BCHwy1 is closed west of #Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident. No detour available. #Sicamous — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 3, 2020

