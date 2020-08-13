Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke due to vehicle incident

No time is given for reopening

Highway 1 is closed six kilometres west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The incident occurred near Boulder Mtn Avalanche Gate.

Witnesses say the incident involves a head-on collision with two semi-trucks. The incident has caught nearby trees on fire.

There is no estimated time of reopening and no detour available. An assessment is in progress. DriveBC first tweeted about the incident at approximately 5:30 a.m.

DriveBC says the next update will be at noon.

Check DriveBC for more details

trans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
STANDING TALL: Forestry workers meet the challenges, remain hopeful
Next story
COVID-19: Lake Country author pens how-to guide for self-directed learning

Just Posted

COVID-19: Lake Country author pens how-to guide for self-directed learning

Musical theatre actress Nadya Corscadden wrote book using personal expertise in distance education

Vernon history in pictures

Nearly 80 years ago, the Vernon Army Camp was prepping for the arrival of soldiers to be trained

Plan in place for students’ return at OKIB cultural immersion school

An outdoor program will precede the start of regular classes Sept. 21 at the school on Westside Road

Wedding party bear sprayed at Cherryville campsite

Latest criminal activity at the Meadows leaves locals frustrated

WATCH: Gas line repaired downtown, evac lifted

Firefighters, police on scene near 32nd Avenue — more to come

Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

Footage of the burning vehicle was posted to Youtube.

Face masks for teachers can impact learning on young children, experts say

Face coverings, mandatory in most indoor public places across the province, can help limit the spread of COVID-19

Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke due to vehicle incident

No time is given for reopening

Horvat scores 2 as Vancouver Canucks beat Blues 5-2 in NHL playoff opener

Game 2 in best-of-seven series goes Friday night

COLUMN: Using technology to slow the spread of COVID-19

A newly developed national app has the potential to help in the fight against the pandemic

Federal Conservative leadership candidate skirts COVID-19 rules at Kelowna rally

Derek Sloan held a rally in Kelowna that had more than 50 people, which is against health orders from the province

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

High-volume littering at Cape Scott draws ire from hiking groups

Popular Vancouver Island hiking spot not closing, but frustration about crowding grows

SFU to drop ‘Clan’ varsity team name

The ‘Clan’ name is shortened from ‘Clansmen,’ and was introduced roughly 55 years ago

Most Read