(Shuswap Road Report)

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke after a vehicle incident

The closure starts at the western boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The incident occurred between the west boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk after 1:30 p.m. An assessment is underway, but there is no alternative route at this time.

The incident will cause delays while emergency crews deal with the incident.

(Shuswap Road Report)

The next update is not expected until 6 p.m., but the Revelstoke Review will stay up-to-date on the incident as more information becomes available.

(Shuswap Road Report)

GoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway

