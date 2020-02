The work will occur tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Avalanche control is planned tomorrow west of Revelstoke.

Highway 1 will close between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The work is near Three Valley Gap, roughly 20 km west of the city. It’s currently snowing in Revelstoke, with up to 20 cm expected to fall by tomorrow.

Check DriveBC for updates.

Avalanche