Highway 1 to close west of Revelstoke for avalanche control

DriveBC says the road will be closed between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Highway 1 will be closing west of Revelstoke. Avalanche control work is planned near Three Valley Gap from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

No detour will be available.

Check DriveBC for updates.

