Highway 1 to close west of Revelstoke for avalanche control

Highway 1 will be closing west of Revelstoke. Avalanche control work is planned near Three Valley Gap from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
No detour will be available.
Check DriveBC for updates.
A red liquid is reportedly spilled down the side of Highway 5
Province proclaimed Family Literacy Week in B.C. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2
Contracted provider for the area temporarily adding two trucks to its fleet, doubling personnel
Clearing snow and slush from local roads top of agenda
Check it out during coronation, one of hundreds of Winter Carnival events
The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday
Surrey’s Rams competed on the TV show Wednesday night
Over the last week weather conditions have caused three separate incidents
Face masks and hand sanitizer ‘sell out’ as 9 SARS-like illness cases confirmed in the city
Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales
Green space could mitigate some of the risks, researchers found
Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent a letter to British press threatening legal action
City’s leave to appeal lower court’s decision denied
SilverStar is hosting a series of events for Australia Day starting Jan. 24
The Canadian Press looks at Canada’s seven franchises as the focus turns to final stretch of season
Shania Twain, who has five Grammys to her name, is among the presenters
The half marathon and race relay will take place on Sat, April, 4
