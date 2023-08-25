Highway 1 to re-open in the Shuswap, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. (CSRD)

Highway 1 to re-open as wildfire continues to burn in Shuswap

Follow DriveBC for updates

DriveBC estimates that Highway 1 will reopen at 10 a.m., Aug.25, between Shuswap Avenue and Blind Bay Road.

The highway has been closed due to the Bush Creek East fire, for several days.

While detours are in effect and alternate routes are available via Highway 97, 97A or 97B, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is reminding residents and drivers that an evacuation order remains in effect for this area.

The CSRD is in regular communication with BC Wildfire and evacuation alerts and orders will be assessed regularly.

Check DriveBC.ca for more.

READ MORE: Crews continue to work Bush Creek East blaze, reinforcements on the way

READ MORE: Community rallies around Okanagan firefighters

