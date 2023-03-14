Update: Highway is reopened after avalanche control work

The closure is planned for avalanche control work starting 9 km west of Revelstoke

Update: Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is reopened.

✅CLEAR – #BCHwy1 The highway is now open in both directions west of #Revelstoke between the Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and the Clanwilliam OH Bridge after being closed for avalanche control. #GoldenBC #Sicamous — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 14, 2023

Original: Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will close for avalanche control work Tuesday afternoon (Mar. 14).

❄️ #BCHwy1 Will be CLOSED West of #Revelstoke today for Avalanche control work planned between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge starting at 2 PM PDT to approximately 4 PM PDT. #GoldenBC #Sicamous

For more info: https://t.co/Wku6DMELSn pic.twitter.com/RS9HmFheRc — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 14, 2023

After a weekend’s worth of snow fell near Revelstoke, avalanche control work will be conducted to mitigate the risk of a slide. Starting 9 km west of Revelstoke, near the Clanwilliam bridge, and running for more than 15 km to Griffin Lake, the work will close the highway in both directions. The closure will start at 2 p.m. and will likely go until 4 p.m.

During the closure, there will be no alternative route, so drivers going through that section of the highway should plan accordingly.

DriveBC warned drivers to watch for traffic control personnel in the area.

Revelstoketrans-canada highway