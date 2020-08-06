A photo shared on Twitter apparently showing an accident on Highway 3 that has the highway closed south of Princeton. (Krivo/Twitter photo)

Highway 3 closed south of Princeton after vehicle incident

There is currently no detour, Drive BC stated, but crews are on scene

Highway 3 is closed in both directions south of Princeton due to a vehicle incident, Drive BC reported just after noon Thursday.

The highway is closed west of Princeton and crews are on scene, Drive BC tweeted. The incident happened between Garret Road and Saturday Creek. No detour is currently available, the next update from Drive BC will come at 2 p.m.

More to follow.

