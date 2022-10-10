Heather Lake wildfire pictured on Sept. 15 after an evacuation alert was lifted for Eastgate. (BC Wildfire)

Heather Lake wildfire pictured on Sept. 15 after an evacuation alert was lifted for Eastgate. (BC Wildfire)

Highway 3 remains open after winds force Heather Lake wildfire over Similkameen River

BC Wildfire on scene Monday evening

Strong winds pushed the Heather Lake wildfire across the containment line and over the Similkameen River, Monday evening.

The blaze, reportedly lightning-caused, sparked back on Aug.21, however, BC Wildfire built containment lines and no longer considered it to be a wildfire of note.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement late Sunday after a cold front bringing winds of 60 km/hr was forecast for the B.C. Interior. These winds increased the fire behaviour of the Heather Lake blaze.

BC Wildfire Service is responding and had 22 personnel on scene as of 8 p.m. Monday, who are actively working along the fire line breech.

Highway 3 remains open and the Ministry of Transportation is on scene controlling traffic to ensure the safety of firefighters and flaggers. Drivers are asked to be cautious and focused while travelling through the area.

There is no threat to either Manning Park Lodge or the community of Eastgate.

The last update on the estimated size of the blaze reported on Sept. 15 placed the Heather Lake wildfire at more than 10,900 hectares.

READ MORE: Cooler temperatures and favourable winds reduce threat of Heather Lake wildfire

READ MORE: Barn blaze turns into wildfire in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireBreaking News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon mental health branch seeks volunteers
Next story
Structure fire turned 2 hecatre wildfire now under control in Kelowna

Just Posted

Volunteers for such programs as the Crisis Line are being sought by the Vernon and District Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association. (File photo)
Vernon mental health branch seeks volunteers

The Silver Star Freestyle Club will hold a fundraiser Oct. 18 at Alexanders Beach Pub to help continue its Dry-Slope to Airbag Project. (Contributed)
Vernon freestyle ski club project continues

People take advantage of another record-breaking temperature day in Vernon Sunday, Oct. 9, to do some paddleboarding at Ellison Provincial Park. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Another new temperature record for Vernon

Is Vernon’s historic Towne Theatre truly haunted? The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is giving one lucky person and 15 guests a chance to find out with a ‘ghostly’ fundraiser. (File photo)
Tour of Vernon’s ‘haunted’ theatre up for grabs in October raffle