This boulder came crashing down the mountain, over Highway 3 and into a person’s trailer in Keremeos. Luckily the person wasn’t home at the time on Jan. 16. (Jaime Pacheco Facebook)

This boulder came crashing down the mountain, over Highway 3 and into a person’s trailer in Keremeos. Luckily the person wasn’t home at the time on Jan. 16. (Jaime Pacheco Facebook)

Highway 3 reopens following rockslide near Keremeos

The Eagle RV Park evacuations have not yet been rescinded

As of Tuesday afternoon, Highway 3 reopened following a rockslide that crossed the road just outside Keremeos on Jan. 16.

A travel advisory for the highway from Keremeos to Hedley is in effect and warning drivers to be on the look out for falling rocks.

A geotechnical assessment was conducted by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Tuesday morning, clearing the way for re-opening.

The slide sent large boulders tumbling down the mountainside, damaging a trailer and Quonset in the RV park across the highway. The resident of the trailer was not home at the time of the rock fall.

READ MORE: State of local emergency after rockslide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

The RV park was evacuated by the RDOS as a precaution on Monday afternoon, followed by a state of local emergency that was declared at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Updates on whether or not the evacuation will be lifted are expected soon.

The RDOS is also responding to a slide between Tulameen and Coalmont that occurred on Jan. 17, closing Coalmont Rd.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon long-term care facility
Next story
Man arrested after stealing ambulance from Okanagan hospital

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s Heron Grove long-term care facility has infected nine people. The outbreak was declared Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon long-term care facility

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation staff and hospital workers celebrate the foundation reaching its goal to purchase a second CT scanner for the imaging department. (Contributed)
Residents deliver record support for Vernon hospital campaign

An SUV is fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Contributed)
Car fire closes Vernon street

Cats found in box in Penticton in Dec. (OHS)
101 reasons to donate and save animals in the Okanagan