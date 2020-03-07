Highway 6 closed near Cherryville due to fallen tree

Power outages are also affecting close to 800 people in the area

Highway 6 EW has been closed due to a fallen tree four kilometres east of Cherryville Saturday, March 7, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

Highway 6 near Cherryville has been closed due to a fallen tree blocking the road, according to DriveBC.

The tree is located between Puckett Road and Creighton Valley Road, four kilometres east of Cherryville. An assessment is in progress.

A detour is no longer available as of 12:38 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Earlier in the day DriveBC reported a detour was in effect for non-commercial vehicles only.

Drivers are advised to expect major delays due to congestion and to watch for traffic control.

A DriveBC update will be available at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

Power outages are also affecting residents in the area. Since 8:47 a.m. Saturday, 757 BC Hydro customers have been without power east of Lumby Mabel Lake Road. The outage was caused by a tree down across power lines. Crews were expected to arrive at the scene by 11:45 a.m.

Another 37 residents are without power along Creighton Valley Road. The power has been off since 10:14 a.m. Crews have been assigned to the area.

READ MORE: Bids are in for Lumby arena upgrades

READ MORE: Vernon arena attendant saves hockey player

Brendan Shykora

Driving