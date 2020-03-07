Highway 6 EW has been closed due to a fallen tree four kilometres east of Cherryville Saturday, March 7, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

Highway 6 closed near Cherryville due to fallen tree

Power outages are also affecting close to 800 people in the area

Highway 6 near Cherryville has been closed due to a fallen tree blocking the road, according to DriveBC.

The tree is located between Puckett Road and Creighton Valley Road, four kilometres east of Cherryville. An assessment is in progress.

A detour is no longer available as of 12:38 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Earlier in the day DriveBC reported a detour was in effect for non-commercial vehicles only.

Drivers are advised to expect major delays due to congestion and to watch for traffic control.

A DriveBC update will be available at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

Power outages are also affecting residents in the area. Since 8:47 a.m. Saturday, 757 BC Hydro customers have been without power east of Lumby Mabel Lake Road. The outage was caused by a tree down across power lines. Crews were expected to arrive at the scene by 11:45 a.m.

Another 37 residents are without power along Creighton Valley Road. The power has been off since 10:14 a.m. Crews have been assigned to the area.

READ MORE: Bids are in for Lumby arena upgrades

READ MORE: Vernon arena attendant saves hockey player

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Driving

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

Just Posted

Highway 6 closed near Cherryville due to fallen tree

Power outages are also affecting close to 800 people in the area

Vernon Vipers score 8, advance to second round of playoffs

The Vipers will face the division-winning Penticton Vees in Round 2 of the BCHL playoffs

Vernon church gifts friendship to Blair Apartment tenants

Women from Saint John’s Lutheran Church prove downtown affordable rental complex is safe for all

Get Outdoors! and give a hoot about owls

Nature columnist explores the benefits of an owl’s plumage in its predatory patterns

REVIEW: Supernatural concert from two talented pianists

Vernon and Quebec talents wow crowds at Performing Arts Centre

Exhibit highlighting Okanagan women launches in Kelowna

The Empowered Project celebrates leaders and change-makers

Word on the street: Have you taken any precautions against COVID-19?

With fears over COVID-19 emptying shelves of face masks and hand sanitizer,… Continue reading

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

B.C. legislature occupiers ate pizza, mocked ‘colonial government’

Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser

Gallery: Brad Paisley and surprise guest rock Penticton

The country music star surprised the Okanagan town with an appearance by Brett Kissel

MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Vancouver ends 4-game losing skid

COLUMN: Pilkey Palooza comes to the Summerland Library

Author’s works featured in this year’s Spring Break Reading Challenge

Summerland man asks for improved accessibility

Doors to downtown businesses present a challenge for wheelchairs and scooters, Chris Beaton says

Most Read