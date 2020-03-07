Highway 6 closed near Cherryville due to fallen tree

Highway 6 near Cherryville has been closed due to a fallen tree blocking the road, according to DriveBC.
The tree is located between Puckett Road and Creighton Valley Road, four kilometres east of Cherryville. An assessment is in progress.
A detour is no longer available as of 12:38 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Earlier in the day DriveBC reported a detour was in effect for non-commercial vehicles only.
Drivers are advised to expect major delays due to congestion and to watch for traffic control.
A DriveBC update will be available at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Power outages are also affecting residents in the area. Since 8:47 a.m. Saturday, 757 BC Hydro customers have been without power east of Lumby Mabel Lake Road. The outage was caused by a tree down across power lines. Crews were expected to arrive at the scene by 11:45 a.m.
Another 37 residents are without power along Creighton Valley Road. The power has been off since 10:14 a.m. Crews have been assigned to the area.