Highway 97 accidents stall traffic

Three accidents between Vernon and Lake Country has northbound traffic at a standstill

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

Northbound traffic flow has resumed to a normal pace along Highway 97 between Oyama and Vernon.

Police say three separate single vehicle collisions were responsible for bringing the highway traffic flow to a halt in one direction for more than 20 minutes.

ORIGINAL: It’s slow going for motorists travelling on Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country this morning.

Vernon RCMP members are currently in the Bailey Road area responding to three separate single vehicle collisions, due to slippery road conditions.

RCMP is asking the public to slow down on their morning commute and allow extra travel time for icy road conditions.

“No injuries have been reported at this time and the City of Vernon Department of Highways has been advised,” says RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

The highway remains open but traffic is slow. Those travelling north bound are at a stop while southbound traffic is moving.



