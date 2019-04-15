Crash on Highway 97, April 14, 2019. (IMAGE CREDIT: FACEBOOK)

Highway 97 clear following crash near Summerland

A collision between a semi truck and a car caused the highway to close this evening

Highway 97 near Summerland was cleared overnight of the semi truck crash that blocked both lanes of traffic and sent an estimated five people to hospital.

Drive BC posted that the debris from the crash was cleared just after midnight Monday.

That’s roughly seven hours after the road was blocked off as emergency crews work to help those involved in what appears to be a serious crash.

The crash that involved a semi truck and a car was called in around 5 p.m. Around 10 emergency services vehicles were on the scene and a medevac was called in to transport patients.

More to come.

