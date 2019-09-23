Highway 97 closed after multi-vehicle collision near Kelowna

DriveBC estimates the highway won’t be reopened until tomorrow

Highway 97 is closed in both directions in West Kelowna after a multi-vehicle collision on Monday night.

According to police, the accident happened around 6:20 p.m. between four vehicles on Highway 97 near Boucherie Road.

One male driver was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries.

The RCMP said the highway remains closed in both directions from the William R Bennett Bridge to Boucherie Road.

“The investigation into the collision is in its early stages” said RCMP Cst. Lesley Smith.

“RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or can provide dash cam video to please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880.”

She said traffic along the highway will be affected as officers continue their investigation. She did not provide a time for when it will reopen.

Southeast District Traffic Services along with a collision reconstructionist have been called to the scene.

DriveBC estimates the highway won’t be reopened until tomorrow. It did not provide an estimated time for reopening.

To get around the accident a detour has been set up along Westside Road.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna man sentenced to time served for high-speed car chase

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
British man returns to Yukon to tipple his own toe in long-running tradition

Just Posted

Woman arrested after allegedly attacking Vernon business owner

Things escalated after the woman was asked to leave her bag at the door

District pulls plug on Vernon’s Xerindipity Garden

The popular garden will be no more as control is reverted to the City of Vernon

Habitat for Humanity comes to Vernon

Local Legion teams up with Habitat for special Tuesday meeting

Coldstream municipal workers vote in favour of strike

96 per cent of CUPE members voted ‘yes’ to strike action

Justice rules police did not coerce statement from Sagmoen

Defence had been seeking to have Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

Highway 97 closed after multi-vehicle collision near Kelowna

DriveBC estimates the highway won’t be reopened until tomorrow

British man returns to Yukon to tipple his own toe in long-running tradition

So-called sourtoe cocktail is a shot of whisky with a mummified human toe in it

Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

56 per cent of respondents admitted to reading or sharing inaccurate news

Province announces $3.5 million in funding for community solutions to overdose crisis

Grants up to $50,000 will be available for municipalities working with a regional health authority

Oilers McDavid, Draisaitl relish time in Okanagan

The Edmonton Oilers practiced at Prospera Place in Kelowan twice during team bonding trip

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

VIDEO: Soapbox derby rolls through downtown Salmon Arm

Entrants of all ages enjoy navigating hay bales, daring jumps in race to finish

B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

Most Read