Highway 97 closed after multi-vehicle collision near Kelowna

DriveBC estimates the highway won’t be reopened until tomorrow

Highway 97 is closed in both directions in West Kelowna after a multi-vehicle collision on Monday night.

According to police, the accident happened around 6:20 p.m. between four vehicles on Highway 97 near Boucherie Road.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 – CLOSED NORTHBOUND at Boucherie Rd. (1 km North of #WestKelowna). Assessment in progress, detour SB via Boucherie Rd to Skeena Rd & NB Westside Rd off ramp to Skeena Rd. Next update time at 12:00 AM. Expect major delays. Details: https://t.co/u6ik4cxp6l — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 24, 2019

One male driver was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries.

The RCMP said the highway remains closed in both directions from the William R Bennett Bridge to Boucherie Road.

“The investigation into the collision is in its early stages” said RCMP Cst. Lesley Smith.

“RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or can provide dash cam video to please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880.”

She said traffic along the highway will be affected as officers continue their investigation. She did not provide a time for when it will reopen.

Southeast District Traffic Services along with a collision reconstructionist have been called to the scene.

DriveBC estimates the highway won’t be reopened until tomorrow. It did not provide an estimated time for reopening.

To get around the accident a detour has been set up along Westside Road.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna man sentenced to time served for high-speed car chase

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division