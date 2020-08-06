UPDATE: Wildfire forces evacuation of homes Summerland and Penticton

Twitter

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Highway 97 is open to single alternating lanes. Drivers are cautioned to expect delays.

Homes were evacuated about 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to Penticton Western News editor Phil McLachlan the blaze came close to some homes, but fire crews appear to have a handle on the situation.

————

UPDATE: 10:00 a.m.

A tactical evacuation is underway in Penticton for more than 100 homes. A reception centre located at 199 Ellis Street, in Penticton.

First responders are currently working to evacuating homes in the following area:

Tactical evacuation of homes in the Sage Mesa area north of Penticton. Reception Centre set up at 199 Ellis St (across from Cannery Brewing) in Penticton. https://t.co/kFDZzHPoea pic.twitter.com/ikYbfGrbdk — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 6, 2020

On our way to cover the brushfire near #Summerland – will give out updates as we go – traffic is closed in both directions on #BCHwy97 — Cassidy Dankochik (@GimliJetsMan) August 6, 2020

——-

ORIGINAL:

A portion of Highway 97 is closed between Summerland and Penticton because of a wildfire.

According to DriveBC, the southbound lanes of the highway are closed between Wharf Street in Summerland and Burnaby Ave. W. in Penticton.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and an assessment is in progress.

A detour is not available.

#BCHwy97 north of Sage Mesa Dr in #Penticton – Grass fire has southbound lanes closed. Traffic is getting through in both directions in the northbound lanes. Crews on scene. Expect delays. #SummerlandBC #PeachlandBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 6, 2020

A tactical evacuation is underway and around 40 homes within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen could be affected.

