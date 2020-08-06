UPDATE: Wildfire forces evacuation of homes Summerland and Penticton

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Highway 97 is open to single alternating lanes. Drivers are cautioned to expect delays.

Homes were evacuated about 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to Penticton Western News editor Phil McLachlan the blaze came close to some homes, but fire crews appear to have a handle on the situation.

UPDATE: 10:00 a.m.

A tactical evacuation is underway in Penticton for more than 100 homes. A reception centre located at 199 Ellis Street, in Penticton.

First responders are currently working to evacuating homes in the following area:

ORIGINAL:

A portion of Highway 97 is closed between Summerland and Penticton because of a wildfire.

According to DriveBC, the southbound lanes of the highway are closed between Wharf Street in Summerland and Burnaby Ave. W. in Penticton.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and an assessment is in progress.

A detour is not available.

A tactical evacuation is underway and around 40 homes within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen could be affected.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
bc wildfires

