Highway 97 closed between Kamloops and Falkland

Vehicle incident three kilometres east of Monte Creek

All lanes have been closed on Highway 97 between Kamlooops and Falkland due to a vehicle incident at approximately 11:30 a.m.

A stretch of 0.9 kilometres has been closed off, between Duck Range Road and Monte Creek.

According to DriveBC, major delays are expected.

Emergency crews are already on scene, while a detour has been set up, through Barnhartvale Road.

