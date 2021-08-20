Highway 97 closed due to house fire in Westwold

Highway 97 is closed in both directions

A house is on fire in Westwold, closing down Highway 97 in both directions. (Jolean Gray/Contributed)

A house fire has closed down Highway 97 in Westwold.

Fire crews received the report of a house fire on Pringle Road just before 4:15 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 20).

DriveBC announced Highway 97 is closed in both directions. Crews are now assessing the situation.

“Drive carefully and expect delays,” DriveBC said.

“Please watch for emergency crews.”

The nearby White Rock Lake wildfire continues to burn at 81,139 hectares, with crews now focusing on the west shore of Okanagan Lake

