A rock slide north of Summerland has now resulted in a road closure. A detour is in place. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Update: Driver films rock slide that closes Highway 97

A slide north of Summerland has resulted in a detour

Updated: 10:30 a.m.

A driver was on his way to Penticton when he captured the massive movement of rock onto Highway 97 on film.

“I was going to Penticton to deliver my work van to Skaha Ford for some repairs when this happened. Good thing I didn’t make it or I would have been stuck there all day, and Lori Pratley wouldn’t have been able to come pick me up. Whew, dodged that bullet!” said Dean Pratley, on his Facebook page.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions, according to DriveBC. The next update is scheduled for 12 p.m.

Original: 8:56 a.m.

Highway 97 is closed north of Summerland following a rock slide.

The rock slide occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, between Callan Road and North beach Road for 1.6 kilometres.

While lane closures were in effect on Thursday evening and on Friday, conditions have changed and a detour is now in effect.

Traffic is detoured to Highway 97C, Highway 5A, Highway 3A and Highway 3.

An assessment is in progress and a geotechnical engineer is en route to the site.

An update from DriveBC is expected around noon.

